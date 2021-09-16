NYPL to offer new back-to-school programs in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 20, the New York Public Library will be launching a suite of new in-person educational programs designed to support New York City students and their families this fall, including several branches in the Bronx.

The diverse set of programs are designed to help students excel in school, spark a lifelong love of reading, encourage curiosity and independent learning, and remind the most vulnerable families that their local libraries provide access to critical educational resources and free, quality programming.

For information about all of the library’s new programs, as well as existing offerings and virtual resources, visit nypl.org/backtoschool