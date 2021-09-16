NYPL to offer new back-to-school programs in the Bronx

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 20, the New York Public Library will be launching a suite of new in-person educational programs designed to support New York City students and their families this fall, including several branches in the Bronx.
The diverse set of programs are designed to help students excel in school, spark a lifelong love of reading, encourage curiosity and independent learning, and remind the most vulnerable families that their local libraries provide access to critical educational resources and free, quality programming.
For information about all of the library’s new programs, as well as existing offerings and virtual resources, visit nypl.org/backtoschool
Our programs, available at select branches in the Bronx include:
- STEAM Discovery Kits: Beginning on Sept. 20, 400 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Discovery Kits will be available for checkout at 30 branches throughout the system. Students will have access to five different types of kits: Engineering, Stargazing, Young Coders and Young Builders. Additionally, 10 branches will get Sphero Robotics kits. Used in conjunction with books from the library and resources from home, the kits — available to borrow one at a time for three weeks — will help students develop their skills in STEAM topics and support creative, scientific and collaborative thinking.
- NYPL After School: A drop-in program at 20 NYPL branches, students aged 6-12 can receive homework help from a library tutor or a Teen Reading Ambassador through this initiative and offers personalized reading recommendations along with writing, STEAM and other enrichment activities. The program is offered Monday-Thursday beginning Monday, Sept. 27. To find the nearest location, patrons can visit nypl.org/afterschool.
- Teen Reading Ambassadors: Teen bibliophiles have an opportunity through this paid internship ($15 an hour) to engage, read to, and interact with younger students in the NYPL After School program. The teens also design and produce a magazine for kids aged 6-12 called Portal. The program, which offers 45 coveted slots, is designed to empower young adults to serve as leaders and role models to younger children. The inaugural round of internships is closed, with teens beginning the program on Monday, Sept. 20. Teens interested in the program can wait until the next round (tentatively scheduled for August 2022) or can speak to their local librarians to learn of any openings.
- College and Career Pathways: Teens can explore various career and educational avenues through a series of programs hosted by the Library this fall. Additional opportunities are expected in 2022, including a college and career fair, free in-person and virtual college counseling, college prep workshops, test prep, resources, and career panels.
Bronx branches participating in the after school programs are:
- Baychester
- Bronx Library Center
- Francis Martin
- High Bridge
- Jerome Park
- Kingsbridge
- Mosholu
- Parkchester
- Westchester Square
- Woodstock
Bronx branches providing STEAM kits are:
- Allerton
- Bronx Library Center
- Clason’s Point
- Eastchester
- Edenwald
- Francis Martin
- High Bridge
- Kingsbridge
- Mott Haven
- Soundview
- Tremont
- West Farms
- Westchester Square
- Woodstock
Sphero kits are available at the following branches:
- Allerton
- Bronx Library Center
- Clason’s Point
- Kingsbridge
- Woodstock