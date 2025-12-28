Less than two weeks left to apply for housing lottery for nine units in Morrisania, rent starts at $2,022

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery will be closing on Monday, Jan. 5, for nine units in a 7-story mixed-use building at 1119 Boston Rd. in Morrisania.

The building has 40 housing units, with 31 at market rate. All nine units set aside are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Two of the units set aside are studios, which can house no more than two people. The rent for these studios is $2,022 a month. The combined annual household income for one of these units must add up to $75,635-$103,680.

Five of the apartments set aside are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units is $2,117. Up to three people can occupy one of these units, as long as they collectively earn $83,246-$116,640 a year.

The last two apartments are two-bedroom units, capable of housing as many as five people. These units cost $2,452 a month in rent. The required annual household income must range from $100,286-$140,000.

Among the amenities available to residents of this property are assigned parking spaces, electric car charging stations, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

Additional fees apply for the parking spaces, electric car charging stations and bike storage lockers. Each room also has intercommunication devices. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water. Smoking and pets are not allowed in the building.

There are multiple bus stops within close proximity to the property, allowing for easy access to mass transportation. These include stops for the Bx15, Bx17, Bx21 and Bx35 lines. Other notable nearby features include Estella Diggs Park, Hines Park, the Basil Behagen Playground, South Bronx Classical Charter School III, Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School, P.S. 63 Authors’ Academy, Urban Scholars Community School X463 and P.S. 146 Edward Collins.

The building at 1119 Boston Rd. was designed by Fred Geremia Architects and Planners. Egris Haxhari of H20 LLC developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 1119 Boston Rd. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 5, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 1119 Boston Road, c/o MGNY Consulting, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.