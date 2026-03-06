BronxWorks street outreach teams provide on-the-spot assistance, whether Code Blue or springtime temps

BronxWorks’ outreach teams work to connect with people on the streets in all weather.

At the tail end of an unusually harsh New York City winter, the nonprofit BronxWorks said it reached thousands of people on the streets during the coldest temps and is staying ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store next.

Throughout the brutal winter, nearly two dozen New Yorkers died as a result of the snow and freezing temperatures. Though the circumstances varied, and some who died did have permanent homes, organizations like BronxWorks work to build trust and rapport with anyone outside — which can involve just checking in, Juan Rivera, associate vice president for homeless outreach programs, told the Bronx Times.

“Sometimes we might just want to meet people, see how they’re doing, are they okay, are they safe,” he said.

As one of the borough’s largest nonprofits, BronxWorks operates four transitional programs aimed at getting people off the streets and into stabilization beds. For those reluctant to commit to longer periods indoors, BronxWorks also has a 24-hour drop-in center in Hunts Point, called “the Living Room,” where people can shower, do laundry, eat a hot meal and get connected to programs that may help them later.

In good and bad weather, the nonprofit sends two 24/7 street teams to canvass the entire borough, according to Rivera.

In total, the BronxWorks teams saw 1,045 clients in December, which had 23 Code Blue days and 1,010 in January, which had 22, according to data from the nonprofit.

Thankfully, the weather warmed up in February, which saw only four Code Blue days — but the street teams remain prepared for anything.

Wearing logoed gear, they drive around the borough in Toyota Rav4s looking for people who are risking their health and safety by being outdoors. They carry minimal supplies, with the goal of encouraging people to come indoors, Rivera said.

To connect someone with longer-term shelter, “It’s easier for that to happen if someone comes inside,” even for a short time, he said.

Noel Concepcion, BronxWorks’ vice president for adult homeless programs, said that licensed social workers can help assess more challenging situations when the person is clearly putting themselves at risk and refuses help. Involuntary removals, a policy touted under the Adams administration, are rare, he said.

Even with a stretch of 60-degree weather on the horizon, Concepcion and Rivera emphasized that everyone should remain on the lookout for people outside who may need assistance.

Bronxites should always call 311 to report such cases, they said. From there, 311 connects directly to BronxWorks, and a team usually responds within an hour.

