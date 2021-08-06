Bronx Times’ Robbie Sequeira to appear on ‘The Bronx Buzz’

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Bronx Times’ Robbie Sequeira is scheduled to appear on “The Bronx Buzz” this Monday.

Sequeira, a Bronx native who joined the Bronx Times as a reporter in June 2021, will join the BronxNet weekly program to discuss his reporting on the street vendor issue affecting areas in New York City, most notably in the Bronx. Before returning home to the Bronx, Sequeira reported for several newspaper publications outside of New York State, including covering the Iowa caucuses in February 2020.

“The Bronx Buzz,” hosted by Gary Axelbank, is geared toward providing a platform for reporters, filmmakers, authors and other creatives that publish content impacting the Bronx. The show appears courtesy of BronxNet, a public, educational and government access cable television network, airing on multiple Cablevision and Verizon FiOS channels.

Be sure to catch the segment on “The Bronx Buzz” on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m.