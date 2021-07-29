Bronx Science breaks ground on new institute

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Wednesday, July 21, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Meisha Porter, chancellor of the city Department of Education, were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new institute at the Bronx High School of Science, located at 75 W. 205th St.

They were also joined by school officials and other dignitaries including New York City Councilman Eric Dinowitz and New York State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, both alumni of the high school.

The school will now embark on constructing the Stanley Mann ’52 Institute, named after the alum and benefactor who is donating $18 million toward the creation of the project.

“You could go down a list of all the amazing people in this world who went to the New York City public schools and it gave them everything. And there’s nothing else like our schools,” de Blasio said. “But Bronx Science is – without a doubt, is one of the great jewels in the crown of New York City public schools and of New York City – one of the greatest places in this city.”

Manne, who has already been inducted into the Bronx Science Hall of Fame, has been a successful corporate leader and investor for many years, most recently serving as president of Brawny Plastics, a firm that manufactures products including industrial plastic bags and consumer products. Manne is also the founder of the Manne Family Foundation, which provides assistance to a number of charities. He has also established the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute, affiliated with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

“So, as we fight back from COVID, as we overcome, as we recover, as we rebuild, this is one of the places that literally has to lead the way,” de Blasio said. “If Bronx Science is thriving and producing extraordinary talent, than all of New York City is benefiting, all this country is benefiting, and now a lot more people are going to be great, a lot more kids are going to meet their full potential because of you, Stanley [Mann]. I want to make this very clear, it’s because of you.”