Bronx gang member sentenced for 2018 playground shooting of 13-year-old

A Bronx gang member was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison in connection with a shooting in the Nelson Playground on June 6, 2018, in the Highbridge section.

On March 15, 2021, Marvin Gamoneda, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering and a firearms offense.

“On June 6, 2018, Marvin Gamoneda participated in a shooting in broad daylight in a Bronx playground filled with people, including children,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “During the shooting, two individuals, including a child, were hit. Today’s lengthy sentence sends an important message that we will continue vigorously to investigate and prosecute gang violence.”

According to the investigation, Woodycrime was a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including attempted murders and assaults, as well as drug dealing, in the Bronx.

Members and associates of Woodycrime engaged in violence to retaliate against rival gangs, to preserve and expand the gang’s territory and to protect the gang’s narcotics business. Members and associates of Woodycrime enriched themselves by selling drugs, such as crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and MDMA or “ecstasy.”

On June 6, 2018, Gamoneda and others shot at a rival gang member in the vicinity of the Nelson Playground in the Bronx, during which two victims, including a 13-year-old child, were injured.