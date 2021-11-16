‘Zoom Lunch’ with Fiordaliza Rodriguez

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Zoom Lunch with a Judge” is a series presented by the Bronx Women’s Bar Association. In this virtual event, the Association wanted to bridge the gap between its membership and the bench allowing for an informal conversational setting to get to know jurists. On Oct. 14, the Association featured Judge Fiordaliza Rodriguez, a jurist in the Bronx Family Court presiding over child neglect and abuse cases, adoptions, and all aspects of foster care. Savina Playter, vice president of the Bronx Women’s Bar Association moderated the conversation.

Rodriguez is the first Dominican judge appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and the first Dominican judge to sit in the Bronx Family Court. Rodriguez’s academic background includes being a graduate from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, the New School for Social Research and the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law. Prior to serving on the bench, Rodriguez worked as an attorney for the Administration for Children’s Services, as a solo private practitioner, as a member of the Bronx Assigned Counsel 18-B Panel and as a Court Attorney Referee.

Service has been an important part of Rodriguez’s career. She is the chair of the Board of Managers at the Castle Hill Bronx YMCA; the former president of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association; an active leader of the Dominican Bar Association and the Hispanic National Bar Association; and has provided pro bono legal services to Project Club Clemente. Rodriguez’s work has led to her receiving numerous awards including: the Woman of Distinction Award; the Outstanding Dominican Jurist Award; and, the YMCA’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Moreover, the Bronx Times Reporter has named her one of the 25 Most Influential Women and in 2020, Rodriguez was inducted into the Bronx Times Reporter Hall of Fame.

Rodriguez resides in the Bronx with her husband and two children.