Teen immigrant flees forced marriage in West Africa to become Bronx nurse

Jainaba Ceesay fled a forced marriage in Africa, spent time living in a shelter and faced discrimination because of a hijab. Cessay overcame those insurmountable odds to become a registered nurse in the Bronx — she lives in Wakefield — and the first woman in her family to earn a college degree.

Ceesay, 25, graduated in May with her bachelor’s in arts in nursing from Lehman College. While she plans to go to graduate school to become a nurse anesthetist, her path to success has not been easy.

She grew up in a relatively small town in The Gambia in West Africa. Both her parents were business owners, and her father was also a local politician. But Ceesay, prepared for an arragned married to a 39-year-old man who was physically and psychologically abusive, badly wanted to leave.

In high school, she came to the U.S. for the first time on a school trip to a conference in Washington, D.C. Soon after, her cousin, who lives in New York City, convinced her to return to the U.S. to seek asylum in NYC. So, in 2014, she emigrated from Africa at just the age of 17.

“I was afraid to go back,” she said to the Bronx Times about her native country. “I … can’t just marry any person. Marriage is not the biggest achievement in life. You can get married, but you can also get an education.”

However, once in NYC, her cousin’s family wouldn’t allow her to go back to school due to their cultural. Upon finding out that she had successfully found and enrolled in GED classes at Bronx Community College, they kicked her out of their house.

For the next two and a half years, she lived in a shelter while attending school part-time and working multiple jobs. She completed her GED and associate’s degree at Bronx Community College before transferring to Lehman for her bachelor’s in Nursing. It has taken her five-plus years to get to this point as she initially wasn’t allowed to attend school full-time because of her undetermined immigration status.

Adjusting to life in America — especially New York — was difficult, she said.

Although language wasn’t a barrier as she had learned English growing up, the fast pace of life in NYC was challenging. As a hijab-wearing Muslim woman, she also experienced discrimination — including being denied jobs and treated differently because of her faith.

“In the beginning, I didn’t think I would make it,” Ceesay said. “They don’t see that I’m human before I am a Muslim or an African.”

Sickle cell also affected her while living on her own. She spent many days hospitalized and in pain. While she came to America with an interest in international relations, after experiencing “the compassion and dedication from nurses who cared for her,” she was inspired to become a nurse.

Ceesay still keeps in touch with a few of her nurses that cared for her.

“I want to be able to relate to people and be able to understand their pain and help them manage it in the best possible way,” Ceesay said.

In 2018, she was granted asylum and is awaiting her green card. Returning home is not an option.

When she left her home, the man she was arranged to marry began to harass and threaten her family causing her mother and brothers to flee the country for the U.K. Her father wasn’t so fortunate as he was killed not long after Ceesay left, and it is believed that the husband was responsible for his murder.

Ceesay stays with a young family in Wakefield and works at Montefiore Hospital, where she plans to complete her training before applying to graduate school.

According to Ceesay, leaving her family in Africa took a lot of courage, but was worth the risk.

“It feels really amazing,” she said. “I feel like I have set a standard for the generations [of women] that will follow. I have cousins that are inspired.”

Women in her family are raised to aspire to get married and raise a family, but she was determined to continue her education and do more.

“When I look back at things — I went through very painful experiences,” Ceesay said. “There were days when I didn’t eat for days, and I always found myself at risk of being homeless again. Now that things are falling into place, and I have a career where I can work in any part of the world, it is such a relief.”

It tells me my hard work and sacrifices and my act of refusing to settle for things I don’t believe in — that go against my moral values – are paying off. I didn’t use the idea of being in America as an excuse. I took advantage of the [opportunity] and fulfilled my dreams.”

