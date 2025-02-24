Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx woman is lucky to be alive Monday after being struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in her home on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 11:41 p.m. on Feb. 23 inside a residence at 1624 Purdy St. in Parkchester.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources said, police learned that the victim, a 55-year-old woman, was sleeping inside the bedroom when the stray shot came through her window and grazed her in the forehead.

Moments later, police received a 911 call about the shooting, and officers from the 43rd Precinct rushed to the scene along with EMS units.

Paramedics rushed her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was treated and listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. WABC-TV reported that six individuals had been taken into custody for questioning, but police sources could not confirm that with amNewYork Metro on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.