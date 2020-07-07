Polar Bear Plunge acknowledges homelessness

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

BronxNet and BronxWorks collaborated for ‘The Bronx Polar Bear Dip Against Homelessness’ at Orchard Beach on Saturday, February 8. The event also featured Uptown Vinyl Supreme, who kicked off the event with live music, as well as Havana Cafe, who provided soup and hot cocoa to those who took the plunge and the attendees. Valelis Ereimenis and These Zeinicele from the Latvia Polar Club.Photo by Jewel Webb

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

