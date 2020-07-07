Polar Bear Plunge acknowledges homelessness
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx Mudders came out to support the cause.
By Steven Goodstein
BronxNet and BronxWorks collaborated for ‘The Bronx Polar Bear Dip Against Homelessness’ at Orchard Beach on Saturday, February 8. The event also featured Uptown Vinyl Supreme, who kicked off the event with live music, as well as Havana Cafe, who provided soup and hot cocoa to those who took the plunge and the attendees. Valelis Ereimenis and These Zeinicele from the Latvia Polar Club.Photo by Jewel Webb
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronxworks executive director Eileen Torres and the Bronxworks team.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronxworks executive director Eileen Torres (c) with cheerleaders from I.S. 313 and I.S. 339 wearing ‘Cheering for a Cause’ shirts.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Valelis Ereimenis and These Zeinicele from the Latvia Polar Club.
Photo by Jewel Webber
BronxNet executive director Michael Max Knobbe tries to get attendees ready and excited to take the plunge.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Maria Kramer brought her pink flamingo float to the Polar Bear plunge.
Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020
