Polar Bear Plunge acknowledges homelessness
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Bronx Mudders came out to support the cause.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
BronxNet and BronxWorks collaborated for ‘The Bronx Polar Bear Dip Against Homelessness’ at Orchard Beach on Saturday, February 8.
The event also featured Uptown Vinyl Supreme, who kicked off the event with live music, as well as Havana Cafe, who provided soup and hot cocoa to those who took the plunge and the attendees.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Bronxworks executive director Eileen Torres and the Bronxworks team.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Bronxworks executive director Eileen Torres (c) with cheerleaders from I.S. 313 and I.S. 339 wearing ‘Cheering for a Cause’ shirts.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Valelis Ereimenis and These Zeinicele from the Latvia Polar Club.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
BronxNet executive director Michael Max Knobbe tries to get attendees ready and excited to take the plunge.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Maria Kramer brought her pink flamingo float to the Polar Bear plunge.
Updated 2:16 pm, February 19, 2020
