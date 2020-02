Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The child patients at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore recently received special visits from their favorite superheroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. The visit was coordinated by mission-driven apparel brand Love Your Melon, which began in 2012 with the sumple idea of putting a hat on every child battling cancer in America.

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

