Sections

St.Frances School raises funds

Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Ms. Jimenez and Mrs. Salazar with their Universal Pre-K students.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

St. Frances de Chantal held a school-wide walkathon on Friday, January 31. The funds raised from this event were donated to the Catholic Relief Efforts and specifically used to help those in Puerto Rico who were affected by the recent earthquakes. The walkathon was St. Frances de Chantal’s project for Catholic Schools Week.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Ms. Piranio with her second grade students.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Students hold up a ‘Help Save Puerto Rico’ sign during the walkathon.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Sister Patricia Brito, Ms. Kespert and third grade students.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Mrs. Garcia walking with her students.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Teachers with Universal Pre-K 3 students.
Posted 12:00 am, February 8, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Jr. member Engeldrum nominate by American Legion Post #253
Bronx Times Reporter: Major Drug Bust in Kingsbridge
Bronx Times Reporter: Liberty Democratic Association meeting attended by Gjonaj
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: