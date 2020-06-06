St.Frances School raises funds
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Ms. Jimenez and Mrs. Salazar with their Universal Pre-K students.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
St. Frances de Chantal held a school-wide walkathon on Friday, January 31. The funds raised from this event were donated to the Catholic Relief Efforts and specifically used to help those in Puerto Rico who were affected by the recent earthquakes. The walkathon was St. Frances de Chantal’s project for Catholic Schools Week.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Ms. Piranio with her second grade students.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Students hold up a ‘Help Save Puerto Rico’ sign during the walkathon.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Sister Patricia Brito, Ms. Kespert and third grade students.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Mrs. Garcia walking with her students.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Teachers with Universal Pre-K 3 students.
Posted 12:00 am, February 8, 2020
