St.Frances School raises funds

St. Frances de Chantal held a school-wide walkathon on Friday, January 31. The funds raised from this event were donated to the Catholic Relief Efforts and specifically used to help those in Puerto Rico who were affected by the recent earthquakes. The walkathon was St. Frances de Chantal’s project for Catholic Schools Week.

Posted 12:00 am, February 8, 2020

