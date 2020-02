Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last month, Bronx Center resident and centennial Eloisa Rivera celebrated her 103rd birthday, where she was serenaded by the staff as well as enjoyed a birthday cake.

Posted 12:00 am, February 10, 2020

