Councilman Ritchie Torres attended the first ever Little Italy Bronx Winter Restaurant Week, where he connected with San Gennaro, Gerbasi, Mario’s, Ann & Tony’s, Michaelang­elo’s, Belmont BID and the Bronx Tourism Council. The inaugural ‘Little Italy in the Bronx Winter Restaurant Week’ began on Monday, February 3 and conclude on Thursday, February 13.

Posted 12:00 am, February 11, 2020

