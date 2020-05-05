World Remembers the Holocaust

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

In 10 or 20 years most people that survived the Holocaust will be gone. So, the question is, who will tell their stories and will people still remember it?

On Monday, January 27, the world celebrated Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was created by the United Nations in 2005.

The date marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps and is meant to honor the victims of Nazism. The resolution supports the development of educational programs to remember the Holocaust and to prevent further genocide.

In 2015, 39 countries participated in International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration ceremonies. Some hosted lectures and presentations on different topics, while others showed films and documentaries on the Holocaust. Other countries lit candles or read the names of victims.

With millions of people being obsessed with the Kardashian’s, Facebook and Instagram, one might wonder do they even know about the Holocaust? Is it taught in every school in the country? It should be.

When Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the detention centers where undocumented immigrants are being held to Nazi concentration camps, she couldn’t’ be further from the truth. Those kids are not being sent to death.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the House of Representatives passed the Never Again Education Act, sponsored by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York City, which funds Holocaust education programs throughout the country.

If we forget about the Holocaust it could happen again. People need to be up standers and stand up for what is right.

Posted 12:00 am, February 1, 2020

©2020