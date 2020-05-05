Chinese New Year recognized at Williamsbridge Center
Photo courtesy of Centers Health Care
Williamsbridge Center recreation staff member Sage Rogers, dressed up in an oversized Chinese sumo wrestler, hands a Chinese good fortune note to resident David Leazard.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Friday, January 24, Williamsbridge Center staff and residents celebrated Chinese New Year 2020, the Year of the Rat. Staff gave out authentic red Chinese envelopes called Hangbao, which symbolize good luck, happiness, money and fortunes for the new year.
Posted 12:00 am, February 5, 2020
