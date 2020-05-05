Chinese New Year recognized at Williamsbridge Center

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Friday, January 24, Williamsbridge Center staff and residents celebrated Chinese New Year 2020, the Year of the Rat. Staff gave out authentic red Chinese envelopes called Hangbao, which symbolize good luck, happiness, money and fortunes for the new year.

Posted 12:00 am, February 5, 2020

