Families gather in support of Reckless Driver Accountability Act

On Saturday, January 11, Families for Safe Streets and Transportation Alternatives gathered to support and advocate for the passing of the Reckless Driver Accountability Act. Introduced by Councilman Brad Lander, the law would result in reckless drivers being required to take safety courses, have their cars impounded or lose driving privileges after a certain number of violations.

Posted 12:00 am, January 24, 2020

