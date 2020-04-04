Families gather in support of Reckless Driver Accountability Act
(l-r) Amery Valentine, Christopher Bell, Michael Kaess and Councilman Andy King.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Saturday, January 11, Families for Safe Streets and Transportation Alternatives gathered to support and advocate for the passing of the Reckless Driver Accountability Act. Introduced by Councilman Brad Lander, the law would result in reckless drivers being required to take safety courses, have their cars impounded or lose driving privileges after a certain number of violations.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.
Brooklyn Councilman Lander, who first introduced the bill.
Siblings hold up signs in support of getting reckless drivers off the streets.
Child holds up sign in protest against reckless driving.
Posted 12:00 am, January 24, 2020
