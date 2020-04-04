Concert raised funds, awareness for PR earthquake damage
Photo by Miriam Quin
Musicians performed to raise funds and awareness in response to the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx County Fairs and Expo Association, Inc. and Freddy Perez, Jr. held a ‘Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief: A Concert For Our Island’ at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, January 17 to raise funds in response to the earthquake damage in Puerto Rico. Performers included eight-time Grammy award winner Eddie Palmieri, George Lamond, Arlene G, Rumberos Del Callejon, Los Hermanos Moreno, Los Hermanos Colon, Frankie Vasquez, Ray Bayona, Nayibe La Gitana, 8 Y Mas and Funk Salsa Urban.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Eight-time Grammy award winning musician Eddie Palmieri performs while wearing a Puerto Rico scarf.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Singer Frankie Vasquez.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Background dancers performing during the concert.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Trumpetista, musician and two-time Grammy winner Pete Nater (l) and FPJ Amusements & Entertainment Services, Inc. president Freddy Perez, Jr., who hosted and organized the event.
Photo by Miriam Quin
The audience watches the concert performers.
Photo by Miriam Quin
Artist Nayibe La Gitana.
Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020
