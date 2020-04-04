Concert raised funds, awareness for PR earthquake damage

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Bronx County Fairs and Expo Association, Inc. and Freddy Perez, Jr. held a ‘Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief: A Concert For Our Island’ at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, January 17 to raise funds in response to the earthquake damage in Puerto Rico. Performers included eight-time Grammy award winner Eddie Palmieri, George Lamond, Arlene G, Rumberos Del Callejon, Los Hermanos Moreno, Los Hermanos Colon, Frankie Vasquez, Ray Bayona, Nayibe La Gitana, 8 Y Mas and Funk Salsa Urban.

Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020

