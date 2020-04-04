Monthly meeting held by Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association
Photo by Laura Stone
Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association members during their monthly meeting.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 14 at Bronx House. The meeting featured guest speakers from the U.S. Census and the Department of Environmental Protection.
Posted 12:00 am, January 28, 2020
