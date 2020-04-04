Monthly meeting held by Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 14 at Bronx House. The meeting featured guest speakers from the U.S. Census and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Posted 12:00 am, January 28, 2020

©2020