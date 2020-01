Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Wednesday, January 15, Councilman Andy King’s office held a celebration for the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Those in attendance, which included local elected officials and community members, listened to music, ate catered food, gained information from vendors and were given brand new coats and book bags.

Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020

