Puerto Rico earthquake damage assessed by Diaz, other electeds
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.’s office
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Tuesday, January 14, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. joined Governor Andew Cuomo, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila and others on a trip to Puerto Rico to assess the damage from the recent earthquakes and discuss the best ways for New York to assist the island. During the trip, the group visited a severely damaged power plant in Costa Sur and toured the towns of Guanica and Ponce.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.’s office
Diaz, Jr., Cuomo, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and others speak about how New York can help Puerto Rico following the earthquakes.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.’s office
Diaz, Jr. gives relief supplies to a local resident.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.’s office
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.’s office
Diaz (r) and Cuomo assess the damage in Puerto Rico.
Photo courtesy of Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.’s office
Diaz, Jr. looks at the severely damaged power plant in Costa Sur.
Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020
