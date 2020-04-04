Puerto Rico earthquake damage assessed by Diaz, other electeds

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Tuesday, January 14, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. joined Governor Andew Cuomo, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila and others on a trip to Puerto Rico to assess the damage from the recent earthquakes and discuss the best ways for New York to assist the island. During the trip, the group visited a severely damaged power plant in Costa Sur and toured the towns of Guanica and Ponce.

Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020

