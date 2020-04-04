Three Kings Day celebrated by Bronx Parent Housing Network
Photo by Jewel Webber
Kings and queens of the South Bronx Kids.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Organizations Bronx Parent Housing Network, Inc. and South Bronx Kids hosted an event to celebrate Three Kings Day on Monday, January 6. The event was attended by Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, among others.
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) Tessie Marrero, director of South Bronx Kids, Councilwoman Diana Ayala, Victor Rivera, president and CEO of Bronx Housing Network, Inc., Reverand and Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Fernandez speaks at the Three Kings Day event.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Reverend and Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. played games with the attendees for a chance for them to win five dollars.
Photo by Jewel Webber
South Bronx kids danced and performed in honor of Three Kings Day.
Photo by Jewel Webber
South Bronx Kids gather in front of their new awning after the Three Kings Day celebration.
Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020
©2020
