Plan to name 161st Street for Jeter after Cooperstown nod

Derek Jeter — where fantasy becomes reality.

As the shortstop of a generation awaits a great honor known only to few ballplayers, there is another in the works for Derek Jeter — this one next to his old workplace in the south Bronx.

Ahead of his anticipated Hall of Fame induction, two Bronx councilwomen are introducing legislation to rename East 161st Street, located right outside of Yankee Stadium and then some eastbound blocks, as ‘Jeter Street.’

Jeter Street will also intersect with River Avenue, which was renamed to ‘Rivera Avenue’ upon the unanimous Cooperstown induction of fellow colleague, Mariano Rivera.

Depending on the final vote tallies next week on Tuesday, January 21, it is possible for that intersection to become the world’s only to feature two unanimous MLB Hall of Fame baseball players.

At the time, Rivera’s milestone went less than appreciated in the Bronx, according to the 161st Street BID director, Cary Goodman.

“When Rivera Avenue happened we did a toast to Mo with apple juice underneath the street sign and that was the only thing to really happen in the Bronx for him,” Goodman explained.

Learning from that isolated celebration, Goodman wants to use Jeter Street to bring the old captain back into his old stomping ground and interact with the Bronx community.

He threw around the ideas of having Mr. 3,000 visit nearby Lou Gehrig Academy or some senior centers in Concourse Village around the time of the street’s unveiling — which does not have a determined date as of yet.

“We want Jeter to celebrate the honor here in the Bronx, where he spent his entire playing career,” Goodman said.

“It’s pretty impossible to hate ‘Derek Jeter,’ he continued, calling this news additional ‘bad karma’ to Red Sox and Astros fans.

While on the topic of news and facts, here’s a friendly reminder that Jeter singlehandedly, fairly won four times the amount of World Series titles than the Houston Astros ever have.

Political sources say that after the bill is introduced by ‘home team Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson and neighboring bill co-sponsor Councilwoman Diana Ayala then the Jeter Street vote will essentially be a formality.

Posted 11:21 am, January 16, 2020

