Centenarian sisters Amparo Perez and Evangelina Williams, both Triboro Center residents, celebrated New Year’s Eve together and were excited to start the new year of 2020. Amparo celebrated her 105th birthday in June, while her older sister, Evangelina, turned 107 last spring.

Posted 12:00 am, January 19, 2020

