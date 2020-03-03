Holiday party held at Beth Abraham Center
Photo courtesy of Centers Health Care
Beth Abraham Center’s recreation team with Santa Claus during the holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Beth Abraham Center held a ‘Friends and Family Holiday Party with Santa’ on Sunday, December 22, where staff members, residents and their families celebrated Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Years.
Posted 5:06 pm, January 15, 2020
