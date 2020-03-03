Sections

Holiday party held at Beth Abraham Center

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Centers Health Care
Beth Abraham Center’s recreation team with Santa Claus during the holiday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Centers Health Care
Beth Abraham Resident Council vice president Mildred Mallano gets a warm hug from Santa Claus at the holiday party.
Permalink

Beth Abraham Center held a ‘Friends and Family Holiday Party with Santa’ on Sunday, December 22, where staff members, residents and their families celebrated Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Years.

Posted 5:06 pm, January 15, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Third annual Leadership Awards hosted by Bharati Foundation
Bronx Times Reporter: Holiday gifts distributed to Birch Schools at Pelham Bay students
Bronx Times Reporter: Holiday events for residents at Williamsbridge Center
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: