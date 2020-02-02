Sections

IDNYC information session co-hosted by Legal Hand’s High Bridge branch

Photo by Jewel Webber
James Coger, manager of Legal Hand’s High Bridge branch (c) with speakers Asmahan Malow from the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (l) and Sauti Yetu (fifth - r) from the Center of African Women and Families along with Legal Hand volunteers.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Tuesday, December 10, Legal Hand’s High Bridge branch invited the Mayor’s office of Immigration Affairs to host an IDNYC information session for employees and volunteers of the community.

Posted 12:00 am, January 12, 2020

