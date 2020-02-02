Procession honored Patroness of Ecuador’s ‘Our Lady of the Clouds’
Photo by Edwin Soto
Ecuadorians during ‘La Virgen de la Nube’ or ‘The Virgin of the Cloud’ procession honoring Our Lady of the Clouds, Patroness of Ecuador.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
At noon on the first day of the new year, Ecuadorians celebrated ‘La Virgen de la Nube’ or ‘The Virgin of the Cloud’ with a procession at the Iglesias Santa Juana Da Arco at 1372 Stratford Avenue, which honored the Patroness of Ecuador.
Posted 12:00 am, January 13, 2020
©2020
