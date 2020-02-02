Sections

BP Diaz gives out gifts to kids at Christmas toy drive event

Photo by Jewel Webber
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Saturday, December 21, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. held a Christmas toy distribution event at Holy Spirits Church, 1940 University Avenue. For the event, toys were given out to children, ages 1-9.

Photo by Jewel Webber
Family in attendance shows off their gifts with Councilman Ruben Diaz (r).
Photo by Jewel Webber
Community leader George Alvarez (l) and Councilman Ruben Diaz ask bible questions to the children, who were given $10 if they answered the question correctly.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Father Ricardo Fajardo, accompanied by (l-r) Diaz, Jr., monsignor Kenneth Smith, Councilman Ruben Diaz, community leader George Alvarez, speaks to the attendees about the celebration of Christmas.
Photo by Jewel Webber
The collection of toys distributed at the event.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Diaz, Jr. speaks to those in attendance at the toy distribution event.
Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020

©2020

