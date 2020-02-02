Clarke’s toy drive benefits children from Millenium Dance Company
Photo by Jewel Webber
Millennium Dance Company performers pose near the Christmas tree with their gifts.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Bronx couple Gregory and Cheryl Clarke hosted their first annual holiday toy drive at 2038 Davidson Avenue on Saturday, December 21. Unwrapped gifts from the toy drive were given away to more than 100 children from the Millenium Dance Company. (below) Gregory and Cheryl Clarke were dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the holiday toy drive. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Gregory and Cheryl Clarke were dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the holiday toy drive.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Millennium Dance Company performers pose near the Christmas tree with Gregory and Cheryl Clarke, who dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Millennium Dance Company performers pose in front the Christmas tree.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Cheryl Clarke (c) with elves (l-r) Jael, Jordan, Jayla and Janaia.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Gregory and Cheryl Clarke, dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, with elves (l-r) Greg, Jr., Mattie, Jordan, Jael, Jayla, J’son and Janaia.
Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020
