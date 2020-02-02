Clarke’s toy drive benefits children from Millenium Dance Company

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Bronx couple Gregory and Cheryl Clarke hosted their first annual holiday toy drive at 2038 Davidson Avenue on Saturday, December 21. Unwrapped gifts from the toy drive were given away to more than 100 children from the Millenium Dance Company. (below) Gregory and Cheryl Clarke were dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the holiday toy drive. Photo by Jewel Webber

Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020

