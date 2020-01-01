Sections

‘Santa’s Workshop Toy Giveaway’ held by TNRC, 45th Pct. Community Council

By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson with Santa and officers from the 45th Precinct Community Council.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Councilman Fernando Cabrera and his wife Elvia accompanied Santa to help him with the toy drive.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson holds baby Achilles while mom Nancy Jackson holds Christmas toys.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Isaiah receives a Hess truck from officer Kimberly Espinal as a Christmas gift.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Enlarge this image
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson, Councilman Fernando Cabrera, 45th Precinct Community Council officers and local children join Santa for his workshop toy giveaway.

On Monday, December 23, the Throggs Neck Resident Council and the 45th Precinct Community Council held a ‘Santa’s Workshop Toy Giveaway’ holiday event, where over 80 children received Christmas gifts before the holiday.

Posted 12:00 am, January 5, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Annual Christmas party held at Lincoln Hospital
Bronx Times Reporter: ‘Breakfast with Santa’ held by Councilman Gjonaj’s office
Bronx Times Reporter: Second annual holiday party held by Boston Secor Senior Center
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: