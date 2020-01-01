‘Santa’s Workshop Toy Giveaway’ held by TNRC, 45th Pct. Community Council
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson with Santa and officers from the 45th Precinct Community Council.
Councilman Fernando Cabrera and his wife Elvia accompanied Santa to help him with the toy drive.
Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson holds baby Achilles while mom Nancy Jackson holds Christmas toys.
Isaiah receives a Hess truck from officer Kimberly Espinal as a Christmas gift.
Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson, Councilman Fernando Cabrera, 45th Precinct Community Council officers and local children join Santa for his workshop toy giveaway.
On Monday, December 23, the Throggs Neck Resident Council and the 45th Precinct Community Council held a ‘Santa’s Workshop Toy Giveaway’ holiday event, where over 80 children received Christmas gifts before the holiday.
