Healthfirst, elected officials give back with holiday toy drive

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurer Healthfirst, along with Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr., Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, the Claremont Neighborhood Center and William Hodson Senior Center, hosted a holiday toy drive on Friday, December 20. The holiday event, which included arts and crafts, face painting and a special visit by Santa, saw 1,000 toys be distributed to neighborhood children and families.

Posted 12:00 am, January 5, 2020

©2020