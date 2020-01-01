Healthfirst, elected officials give back with holiday toy drive
Photo courtesy of Elise Titan
Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. with Santa Claus, members of the Claremont Neighborhood Center, local police officers and children in attendance who received Christmas gifts.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurer Healthfirst, along with Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr., Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, the Claremont Neighborhood Center and William Hodson Senior Center, hosted a holiday toy drive on Friday, December 20. The holiday event, which included arts and crafts, face painting and a special visit by Santa, saw 1,000 toys be distributed to neighborhood children and families.
Photo courtesy of Elise Titan
Children in attendance got their faces painted to look festive for the Christmas holiday toy drive.
Photo courtesy of Elise Titan
Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson (c) with members of the Claremont Neighborhood Center, Healthfirst and local children in attendance who received Christmas gifts.
Posted 12:00 am, January 5, 2020
