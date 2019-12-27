Mulchfest chipping now 2 consecutive Saturdays in January

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

NYC Parks announced changes to its annual Mulchfest. During the 2020 recycling program, New Yorkers will now have two consecutive Saturdays when they can actively mulch their holiday trees—Saturday, January 4 and 11. This new schedule makes it easier than ever for all to say goodbye to their trees in an ecofriendly way, and take a bag of nutrient rich mulch home in the process. Mulchfest, part of the New York City’s holiday tradition, encourages New Yorkers to make greening a family activity—turning holiday trees into mulch which can be used for gardening and to increase soil fertility.

Mulchfest 2020 runs from December 26 through January 11. With 67 total drop-off sites—32 are chipping sites— across the five boroughs, including parks and GreenThumb gardens, New Yorkers will be able drop off holiday trees which are then chipped and recycled. The mulch is used to nourish city trees and plants making make NYC even greener.

Weather permitting, DSNY will also collect and compost clean trees left at curbs from Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 17.

For more than 20 years, Parks and DSNY have collected and mulched trees to help planting beds and community gardens around the city grow. Mulch maintains the health of our trees and plants citywide by deterring weeds, retaining moisture, preventing compaction, adding nutrients to the soil, and keeping roots warm. In recent years, Parks has mulched between 25,000 and 30,000 trees on average annually.

