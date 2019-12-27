Annual tree lighting hosted by Van Nest Neighborhood Association
Photo by Jewel Webber
Father Padillo prays with those in attendance.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance held their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 15.
(above) Group photo of those who attended the tree lighting ceremony.
(far left) A Christmas tree is lit at the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance’s Christmas Tree Lighting.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Group photo of those who attended the tree lighting ceremony.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Children receiving holiday gifts after the tree lighting.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Santa with (l-r) Brandy, Brailin and Rafael.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Santa with Bob Nolan, Delores Dominique, Robert Boubar, Bernandette Ferrara, Assemblywoman Karines Reyes, committeeman Joseph McManus, Marian Manfredi and others following the tree lighting ceremony.
Photo by Jewel Webber
A Christmas tree is lit at the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance’s Christmas Tree Lighting.
Updated 6:05 pm, December 30, 2019
