Annual tree lighting hosted by Van Nest Neighborhood Association

The Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance held their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 15.

(above) Group photo of those who attended the tree lighting ceremony.

(far left) A Christmas tree is lit at the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

(top left) Father Padillo prays with those in attendance.

(mid far left) Santa with Bob Nolan, Delores Dominique, Robert Boubar, Bernandette Ferrara, Assemblywoman Karines Reyes, committeeman Joseph McManus, Marian Manfredi and others following the tree lighting ceremony.

(mid left) Santa with (l-r) Brandy, Brailin and Rafael.

(bottom left) Children receiving holiday gifts after the tree lighting.

Updated 6:05 pm, December 30, 2019

©2019