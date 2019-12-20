Yankees donate toys to children for annual ‘Winter Wonderland’
Photo courtesy of the New York Yankees
Children in attendance received their choices of toys.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The New York Yankees hosted their 10th annual Bronx Winter Wonderland event on Friday, December 13 at Yankee Stadium. The event treated several thousand Bronx children, who had the opportunity to choose a gift, to a holiday extravaganza which also included holiday decorations, festive music, food and drink and caroling by the Highbridge Voices Choir. For the event, the Yankees partnered with Walmart, Clancy Moving, American Foliage, Legends Hospitality as well as Neil and Amanda Friedman.
Local children gather in front of a Christmas tree before the Yankees’ ‘Winter Wonderland’ event.
The Highbridge Voices Choir performed at the Yankees’ ‘Winter Wonderland’ event.
A child in attendance receives a new Nascar toybox set.
A child receives a toy alongside her family.
Posted 5:04 pm, December 19, 2019
©2019
