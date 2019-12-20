Yankees donate toys to children for annual ‘Winter Wonderland’

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The New York Yankees hosted their 10th annual Bronx Winter Wonderland event on Friday, December 13 at Yankee Stadium. The event treated several thousand Bronx children, who had the opportunity to choose a gift, to a holiday extravaganza which also included holiday decorations, festive music, food and drink and caroling by the Highbridge Voices Choir. For the event, the Yankees partnered with Walmart, Clancy Moving, American Foliage, Legends Hospitality as well as Neil and Amanda Friedman.

Posted 5:04 pm, December 19, 2019

©2019