Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held in Westchester Square

Photo by Silvio Pacifico
(l-r) Alonza with Westchester Square BID executive director Yasmin Cruz, Santa and 45th Precinct captain Thomas Fraser.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Westchester Square Business Improvement District held their annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Gift Distribution on Friday, December 6. The holiday event began with the official tree lighting, followed by an appearance by Santa Claus and his elves, who greeted families and distributed free gifts to the children in attendance. The event, which was sponsored by the Westchester Square BID and Councilman Mark Gjonaj, also featured Christmas carolers, traditional holiday music and hot chocolate. (above) 45th Precinct captain Thomas Fraser, Westchester Square BID executive director Yasmin Cruz, Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Santa and the Christmas Carolers at the tree lighting. (insert) Santa’s helpers at the tree lighting. (right top) Alonza with Santa Claus. (right bottom) Deborah met Santa and got an early Christmas present. (below) (l-r) Alonza with Westchester Square BID executive director Yasmin Cruz, Santa and 45th Precinct captain Thomas Fraser.

Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Deborah met Santa and got an early Christmas present.
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
45th Precinct captain Thomas Fraser, Westchester Square BID executive director Yasmin Cruz, Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Santa and the Christmas Carolers at the tree lighting.
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Santa’s helpers at the tree lighting.
Photo by Silvio Pacifico
Christmas Carolers at the tree lighting.
Posted 12:00 am, December 17, 2019

