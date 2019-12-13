Sections

‘It’s My Park Day’ acknowledged by VNNA, Partnerships for Parks

Photo courtesy of Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance
VNNA secretary Marion Manfredi, treasurer John Messenger, sergeant at arms Charmone Peets and Partnership for Parks’ Ismael Guzman and Van Nest residents.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Sunday, November 3, the Van Nest Neighborhood Alliance, along with Partnerships for Parks and Van Nets residents, placed plants in the Green Street and around the Van Nest War Memorial for ‘It’s My Park Day.’

Posted 12:00 am, December 16, 2019

©2019

