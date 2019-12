Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz’ office, along with Councilman Andrew Cohen, recently participated in the New York Cares Winter Wishes program. Together, the group put together 14 holiday gifts from Bronx children.

Posted 12:00 am, December 17, 2019

