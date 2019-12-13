Annual Bronx Christmas tree lighting hosted by BP Diaz

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted the borough’s annual Bronx Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Lou Gehrig Plaza on Thursday, December 5. The tree lighting event featured a toy giveaway along with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who brought hot chocolate, cookies and other holiday treats. (top row left) Diaz poses with Jordan Villanueva, who received a toolbox play set as a Christmas gift. (top row middle) Lourdes Rivera and Kayode Ryan take a family photo with their kids who received gifts from Diaz. (top row right) Diaz poses with Letizia and Oseni Ahmed and their new Christmas gifts.

Posted 12:00 am, December 15, 2019

©2019