Annual Bronx Christmas tree lighting hosted by BP Diaz

Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
Group of volunteers who handed out Christmas gifts on behalf of Diaz.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. hosted the borough’s annual Bronx Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Lou Gehrig Plaza on Thursday, December 5. The tree lighting event featured a toy giveaway along with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who brought hot chocolate, cookies and other holiday treats. (top row left) Diaz poses with Jordan Villanueva, who received a toolbox play set as a Christmas gift. (top row middle) Lourdes Rivera and Kayode Ryan take a family photo with their kids who received gifts from Diaz. (top row right) Diaz poses with Letizia and Oseni Ahmed and their new Christmas gifts.

Photo by Jewel Webber
Gifts were given out to the childen in attendance following the tree lighting.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Diaz poses with Jordan Villanueva, who received a toolbox play set as a Christmas gift.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Lourdes Rivera and Kayode Ryan take a family photo with their kids who recieved gifts from Diaz.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Diaz poses with Letizia and Oseni Ahmed and their new Christmas gifts.
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) Ubaldo Galante, Angel Gaud, Erica and Thomas Lucania, director of community boards unit and legislative affairs, pose at the event’s backdrop.
Posted 12:00 am, December 15, 2019

