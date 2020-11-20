Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

40th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 3:58 a.m. in front of a residential building in the vicinity of Trinity Avenue and Pontiac Place, the victim, a 31-year-old male, was pursued by unidentified males in one vehicle, a white BMW 7 Series sedan, and a second car, a silver Hyundai Sonata.

The unidentified males exited the vehicles and one of them discharged a firearm, striking the victim in his left leg. The unidentified males fled in both cars. The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. an unidentified male gained access, method unknown, to Sharon Baptist Church located at 827 Forest Ave. Once inside, he removed a vacuum valued at $500 and a paper shredder valued at $100.

The unidentified male is Black and was last seen wearing a jacket, dark jeans and construction boots.

It was reported to the police that on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at approximately 12:30 p.m., an unknown female approached an unattended ice cream cart and removed a backpack containing the owner’s personal property valued at approximately $1,800. The female then fled on foot.

The individual is described by police as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, standing at 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

It was reported to police that on Friday, Oct. 9 at approximately 2:55 p.m., in front of 721 Tinton Ave., two unidentified males were involved in a physical dispute.

During the dispute, one of the males was in possession of a firearm, which was discharged. No one was reported injured. Both males fled the location.

Individual one is described as a male approximately in his 20s, with a medium complexion, thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, a blue vest, black pants and black sneakers. He was in possession of a firearm.

Individual two is described as a male approximately in his 20s, with a dark complexion, thin build, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black checkers on the sleeves and hood and the word “FRESH” written on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

It was reported to police that on Thursday, Oct. 22 at approximately 6:50 p.m., two 18-year-old male victims were standing in front of 665 Westchester Ave., when they engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified male individual.

The individual then fired multiple gun shots from a silver firearm and struck one victim in the chest and the other victim in the back before fleeing on foot towards th St Mary’s Houses at 664 Westchester Ave.

The victims were removed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described by police as a dark-skinned male, approximately 16 to 18 years of age, medium build, black hair and last seen wearing a red hoodie sweater, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

41st Precinct

It was reported to police that on Friday, Sept. 4, at approximately 1:18 a.m., two unidentified male individuals followed a 43-year-old male victim while walking in front of 648 Faile St.

The individuals then approached the victim, simulated a firearm and demanded his property. The individuals then fled on foot with the victim’s cellphones and approximately $840. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Individual one is described as dark-skinned male, approximately in his 20s, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds with a thin build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, black shorts, multi-color underwear, white socks, dark sneakers and a turquoise New York Yankee hat.

Individual two is described as dark-skinned male, approximately in his 20s, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, black underwear, blue jeans, gray sneakers and a black cover over his head.

On Sunday, Sept. 27 at approximately 5:35 a.m., in front of 706 Faile St. a 43-year old male victim got into a verbal dispute with three unknown males which escalated into a physical confrontation.

The male individuals then began to punch and slash the victim about the head and body causing him to fall to the ground. The victim suffered lacerations, pain and bruising. The three individuals then fled on foot in an unknown direction. EMS responded and transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The three male individuals wanted for questioning in this incident are 20-30 years in age.

On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at approximately 2:25 p.m., in front of 1290 Randall Ave., an unidentified individual pried open the door of a rear storage compartment of a parked commercial vehicle using a metal bar.

The individual proceeded to enter the vehicle and removed various electronic equipment valued at approximately $5,100 cash before fleeing the location on foot in an unknown direction.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1:20 a.m. inside of Texas Chicken and Burgers located at 2660 Third Ave., an unidentified male entered, approached a 19-year-old male cashier, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The cashier complied and the unidentified male fled with $500.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries.

It was reported to the police that on Saturday, Oct. 31 at approximately 12:27 a.m., an unidentified male was observed by eyewitnesses standing on the southbound 6 train platform at the Hunts Point Avenue subway station waving a hammer.

When the train entered the station the 43-year old train conductor observed the male strike several train windows causing them to break.

The male then moved to the station mezzanine where he also hit several glass billboards causing them to break. The male then exited the station on foot to parts unknown.

The total estimated value of the property damaged is $11,000.

The individual being sought for this incident is described as a male, 20-30 years of age.

42nd Precinct

It was reported to police that on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:11 p.m. on the corner of Minford Place and East 172 Street, the victim, a 68-year-old female, was entering her personal vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, when an unidentified female approached, entered the victim’s vehicle and forcibly removed the victim’s wallet, iPhone and $60.

The unidentified female dropped the victim’s phone and wallet, which the victim subsequently recovered.

It was reported to police that on Sunday Sept. 27 at approximately 6:40 p.m. inside of the Naymer Candy Store at 1175 Vyse Ave., one individual approached the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded property from the 33-year-old male employee.

The employee complied and gave the individual approximately $800 in cash. The second individual remained at the doorway and acted as a lookout during the robbery. Both individuals fled the scene on foot northbound on Vyse Avenue.

The first individual is a male, between 25 to 35 years old, with sunglasses and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a camouflage jacket, gray pants and light blue sneakers.

The second individual is also male, between 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a multi-colored face mask, a black hooded sweater, blue jean shorts and red sneakers.

43rd Precinct

It was reported to the police that on Friday, Oct. 2 at approximately 8:57 p.m., a 58-year-old male victim parked and exited his 2016 white Maserati in front of 1840 Westchester Ave.

An unknown male then entered the unsecured and unoccupied vehicle which was left on. The unknown male then drove away in an unknown direction.

It was reported to police that on Sunday, Nov. 1 at approximately 8 p.m. inside of the Castle Hill Houses at 535 Havemeyer Ave., a 17-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified male who displayed a knife and forcibly removed his cellphone and approximately $70.

The unidentified male fled the building in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

44th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at a bodega at 1158 Gerard Ave., a group of eight unidentified males chased a a 23-year-old male and another unidentified male into the location.

The eight unidentified males attempted to make a forced entry, and victim one suffered a laceration above his right eye. The 23-year-old was transported by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 in a bodega at 928 Morris Ave., a 39-year-old male clerk was struck with a firearm by an unknown male during a verbal dispute.

The male fled on foot, and the clerk was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered the Sweet Water Dance & Yoga Studio located at 876 Gerard Ave. by forcing open the front door.

Upon entry, the male removed a laptop and approximately $70 dollars.

The male then fled the location on foot westbound on 161 Street.

45th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, at approximately 5:42 a.m., at a residence in the vicinity of Edison Avenue and Wilkinson Avenue, an unknown individual gained entry into a shed at the rear of the location. The individual removed property totaling approximately $1,230 and fled on foot.

The individual is described as female, 30-35 years old, 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

Police recently reported that on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at approximately 8:45 hours p.m. in front of 3347 Agar Pl., a 65-year-old male victim parked his vehicle at the location with the doors unlocked.

While the vehicle was parked, an unidentified male entered the vehicle and removed victim’s wallet that contained a debit car, and multiple credit cards before fleeing in unknown direction.

The unidentified male then made purchases the victim’s debit card on Monday, Oct. 18 at the CVS located at 3681 Bruckner Blvd.

46th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Friday, Sept. 11, at approximately 1:56 p.m., in front of 119 East 184 St., the individual approached the 34-year-old female victim as she walked on the sidewalk and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing.

The individual fled on foot in an unknown direction.

47th Precinct

On Wednesday Sept. 9 at approximately 7 a.m. in front of 4141 Laconia Ave., a 72-year old male victim got into a verbal dispute with an unknown male which escalated into a physical confrontation.

The male individual then began to punch the victim about the head and body causing him to fall to the ground, the victim suffered pain and bruising.

The individual then fled on foot in an unknown direction. EMS responded and transported the victim to Montefiore hospital in stable condition.

The individual wanted for questioning in this incident is described as a Black male about 20-30 years in age.

It was reported to police that on Thursday, Oct. 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., in front of a residential building located in the vicinity of Magenta Street and White Plains Road, a 25-year-old male victim was approached by an unknown individual, and the two engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter. The individual displayed a black 9mm firearm and shot the victim in the torso, before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he is listed in stable condition. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, large build, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue Yankees baseball cap, a dark colored hooded jacket and blue jeans.

48th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8:45 p.m., in front of 2104 Crotona Pkwy., the 29-year-old male victim was approached by two unknown individuals who demanded the victim’s property. One individual displayed a firearm and the other displayed a knife.

The individuals then forcibly removed the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket and fled the location on foot heading northbound on Crotona Parkway. The victim was not injured.

Individual one is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately in his late teens to early 20s, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with a slim build. He last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white sneakers and in possession of a knife.

Individual two is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately in his late teens to early 20s, with a slim build, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a white face mask, light pants, white sneakers and in possession of a black firearm.

49th Precinct

On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at approximately 10:57 p.m., an unidentified male individual entered the 2020 Health Deli at 649 Allerton Ave., brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The deli clerk complied and handed the individual approximately $750 cash from inside the register. The individual then fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

50th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 11:28 a.m. in front of 2750 Johnson Ave., an unidentified male approached the victim, a 75-year-old female, and grabbed her Louis Vuitton bag, knocking the victim to the ground. The unidentified male fled in a black Honda Civic with the victim’s bag, which contained a Metro PCS cell phone, Christian Dior glasses, ID and a wallet that contained $70.

The victim suffered a laceration to her chin and abrasions to her knees and right elbow. She was treated at the scene by EMS.

52nd Precinct

On Monday, July 20, 2020 at approximately 11:44 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 3340 Decatur Ave.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 24-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the back. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16 at approximately 12:40 a.m., two unidentified males entered New Way Deli at 77 Kingsbridge Rd.

Once inside, one of the males struck a customer inside of the store with a closed fist to the face, knocking the victim to the ground. The second male then forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone before both males fled the store in an unknown direction. The victim sustained a laceration to the back of the head and was removed to St. Barnabas Hospital.

