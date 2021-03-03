Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

40th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Friday, January 15 at approximately 5:47 p.m., in front of 418 Westchester Avenue, the victim, a 48-year-old female, was approached by an unidentified male who demanded cash, displayed a black knife and threatened to cut the victim if she did not comply.

The victim complied and the unidentified male fled on foot with $217 cash. The victim was not injured.

41st Precinct

On January 21, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., the individuals approached an on duty United States Postal Worker in the vicinity of 149 Street and Jackson Avenue while he was delivering mail.

While the victim was inside an apartment building making a delivery, individual one, a male, approached his mailbag and removed multiple packages from inside, while individual two, a female, acted as a lookout.

Upon exiting the location, the victim’s attention was brought to the individuals. A fight ensued, at which point the man displayed a cutting instrument and threatened to hurt the victim if he didn’t allow him to leave.

It was reported to police that on Sunday, February 21, at approximately 1:40 p.m., inside of a laundromat located at 859 Intervale Avenue, an unidentified individual entered the location during business hours.

Once inside, the individual entered a back office and removed approximately $400 dollars before fleeing Eastbound on Intervale Avenue.

42nd Precinct

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, December 2, inside of a deli located at 761 East 169 Street, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a 22-year old male store employee was approached by an unknown male individual who displayed a firearm and removed money from the cash register. The store employee struggled with the unknown male and the unknown male struck the victim in the back of the head numerous times causing a laceration. The unknown male removed approximately $7 dollars from the cash register and fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention. It was reported to police in December that on November 1 at approximately 1:57 a.m., inside of 3952 Third Avenue, the individual gained entry into one of the building management office’s rooms by forcing open the door. Once inside, the individual removed a laptop and subsequently fled the scene on foot. The individual is described as a dark-skinned male who wore a blue baseball cap with the letters “KC” on the front, a red jacket, a blue hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

43rd Precinct

Police are investigating a robbery pattern which has been happening since November into December.

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:15 p.m. hours, at the intersection of Gleason Avenue and Leland Avenue, a 29-year old male victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown male individual who brandished a black firearm and demanded his property.

The individual forcibly removed the victim’s backpack and fled the location to parts unknown. The victim’s property consisted of personal items with an estimated value of $50. No injuries were reported in this incident.

It was then reported to police that on Sunday, November 22, at 6:00 p.m., at the intersection of Saint Raymond Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue, a 24-year old male victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown male individual who brandished a black firearm and demanded his property. The individual forcibly removed the victim’s backpack and cell phone and fled the location to parts unknown. The victim’s property had a combined estimated value of $700. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Another incident was reported happened on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the vicinity of 1920 McGraw Avenue, a 51-year old male victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown male individual who brandished a black firearm and demanded his property.

The individual forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and fled the location to parts unknown. The victim’s property consisted of cash and identification with an estimated value of $900. No injuries were reported in this incident.

It was then reported to police that on Friday, November 27, at midnight in the vicinity of 11 Hugh J. Grant Circle, a 26-year old male victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown male individual who brandished a black firearm and demanded his property. The individual forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled the location to parts unknown. The victim’s property had a combined estimated value of $800. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The final incident happened on Monday, December 9, at 12:43 a.m., in the vicinity of 1949 McGraw Avenue, a 52-year old male victim was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown male individual who brandished a black firearm and demanded his property.

The individual forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled the location to parts unknown. The victim’s property had a combined estimated value of $1,000. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The individual being sought is described as a male, 20 to 30 years in age.

It was reported to police that on Friday, December 18, at 1:00 p.m. in front of 1461 Beach Avenue, an unidentified male approached the victim, a 36-year-old male, punched him in the face and took his Motorola G cell phone and a bank card.

The unidentified male fled on foot. The victim, who suffered swelling to an eye and a laceration to his face, was transported by private means to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

It was reported to police that on Thursday, December 24 at approximately 3:41 a.m., an unidentified individual discharged a firearm in front of 1240 Morrison Avenue. The unidentified individual then fled on foot northbound on Morrison Avenue. There were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of this incident. The individual is described as an adult male, dark complexion, medium build with brown eyes and black hair; he was last seen wearing a black jacket with white patches on the shoulders, black pants and black sneakers.

44th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Monday, January 18, at approximately 5:58 a.m. at a Taco Bell at 1731, an individual gained entry into the location by breaking the drive-thru window with a rock.

The individual rummaged inside of the establishment but did not take any property. He fled the scene on foot southbound on Webster Avenue.

The individual is described as a male with a mask over his face and a hooded jacket.

It was reported to police that on Monday, February 15 at 3:36 p.m. at a parking garage located at 1491 Jerome Avenue, an unidentified individual removed and fled with a white Honda sedan from the location without permission or authority.

The other unidentified individuals acted as lookouts during the incident and fled on foot. No injuries were reported as a result from this incident.

45th Precinct

It was reported to police that 36-year-old Marcelo Olivo was last seen in his residence 1510 Overing Street Apt M2C Bronx, NY 10461 on Friday December 25, at 8:00 a.m.

He is described as a male Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall has a medium build, brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long black jacket, gray pants and gray sneakers.

It was recently reported to police that on Wednesday, December 2, at approximately 1:15 p.m., inside of a southbound BX12 bus approaching the Edison Avenue stop, in the vicinity of Baychester Avenue and Bartow Avenue, the individual grabbed the 34-year-old female victim ‘s thigh and buttocks without.

The individual followed the victim off of the bus at the Edison Avenue stop before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

46th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Saturday, December 5 at approximately 9:25 a.m., in front of 58 East 183 Street, the individual approached the 34-year-old female victim and grabbed her buttocks.

The individual fled the scene on foot southbound on Walton Avenue.

It was reported to the police that on Monday, January 4, at approximately 5:50 p.m., on the mezzanine level of the Fordham Road subway station (B/D) line, a 45-year-old female victim was attempting to exit the station when she was approached by two males.

The two males removed the victim’s wallet from her bag and fled the station to parts unknown. The victim’s wallet contained credit cards, approximately $230 dollars, and identification cards.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

47th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, December 9 at approximately 430 p.m., at a Chase bank located at 3514 White Plains Road, an unidentified individual entered, approached a 35-year-old female teller and passed a note demanding cash.

The teller did not comply and the unidentified male fled on foot. No currency was removed.

On Monday, December 14, 2020 at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person inside of 3982 Carpenter Avenue within the confines of the 47 Precinct.

Upon arrival police discovered an unconscious and unresponsive, 46-year old male laying on the floor. EMS pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification. The Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

It was reported to police that on Friday, January 1, at approximately 8:15 p.m., inside of 1353 East Gun Hill Road, (Check Cashing) an unknown male individual, entered a secured commercial area through a secured front door.

Once inside the individual attempted to enter another secured area inside of the location but was unsuccessful. The individual then fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

No property was removed in this incident.

It was reported to police that on Friday, January 15 at 7:46 p.m. the victim, a 50-year-old male, was aboard a BX30 bus when two unidentified males boarded at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road.

A verbal dispute began when one of the unidentified males bumped into the victim. The incident escalated when both of the unidentified males began punching the victim multiple times.

The unidentified males fled the bus at Boston Road and Bruner Avenue. The victim, who suffered pain and swelling to his face, was treated at the scene by EMS and later sought medical attention at Montefiore Medical Center.

48th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, December 16, at approximately 11:20 a.m., in the vicinity of Wyatt Street and Devoe Avenue, a 76-year-old female victim was attempting to open the door to her apartment, when an unidentified male individual offered to help and then pushed her inside the apartment.

The male individual then began choking the victim and demanded her money and jewelry. The male individual removed a jewelry box from a bedroom draw valued at approximately $800 and fled on foot with property to parts unknown. The victim sustained a minor laceration to her nose but refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual is described as a light-skinned adult male, with a medium build and last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray jeans, black sneakers, black and burgundy winter hat and black face mask.

It was reported to police that on Tuesday, December 22, at 7:12 p.m. in the vicinity of East 179 Street and Marmion Avenue, the victim, a 21-year-old male, was engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified male who produced a knife and stabbed the victim to his left arm and chest. The unidentified male fled on foot. EMS transported the victim in stable condition to St. Barnabas Hospital.

49th Precinct

On Monday, December 28, 2020, at approximately 8:39 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed at 2802 Olinville Avenue, within the confines of the 49th Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 56-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. The aided male was transported by EMS to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

50th Precinct

It was reported to police that missing 11-year-old girl Deynea Fludd was last seen at her residence, 5050 Iselin Avenue on Saturday December 5, at 9:19 a.m.

She is described as Black, five feet five inches tall, 120lbs, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, red sneakers and a green durag.

On Tuesday, December 15, at approximately 9:10 a.m., inside of a gas station located at 317 West 230 Street, two unidentified individuals entered the gas attendant booth and removed approximately $1,200 dollars before fleeing northbound on Riverdale Avenue in a black SUV.

52nd Precinct

It was reported to police that on Saturday December 19, at approximately 3:41 p.m., inside of 3322 Decatur Avenue, one of the individuals approached the 18-year-old male victim while he sat inside of his vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

When the victim told him he didn’t have any, the individual demanded his coat. The victim complied and gave the individual his coat, which also contained his car key.

The second individual stood nearby as a lookout throughout the robbery. The males fled the scene inside of a light- colored Chevy Silverado northbound on Decatur Avenue.

The first individual is a male, who wore a blue mask over his face, a black du-rag, a blue sweat suit and white sneakers.

The second individual is a male, with a black mask over his face, a black sweat suit and black sneakers.

It was reported to police on Thursday, January 21 at approximately 6:47 a.m., in front of 83 West Fordham Road, an unidentified female approached a 35-year-old female victim, punched her about the body and forcibly removed her jacket.

The individual then fled on foot eastbound on West Fordham Road towards Jerome Avenue. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention on scene.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these crimes and incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.