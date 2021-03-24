Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

40th Precinct

Cops are looking for a convoy of criminals responsible for shooting two people and stabbing a man in a violent, early-morning attack in the Bronx last month.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 3 a.m. in front of a storefront on 3rd Avenue near East 137th Street in Mott Haven.

Police reported that a fleet of vehicles pulled up to the location before two unidentified individuals, one armed with a firearm, went on the attack.

Cops said the gunman shot a 25-year-old male victim in the back before turning his weapon against another 25-year-old victim, shooting him in the arm and torso.

At the same time, authorities reported, a second attacker, while wielding a cutting instrument, stabbed a 30-year-old victim roughly seven times about the torso.

41st Precinct

It was reported to police that on Sunday, February 21, at approximately 1:40 p.m., inside of a laundromat located at 859 Intervale Avenue, an unidentified individual entered the location during business hours.

Once inside, the individual entered a back office and removed approximately $400 dollars before fleeing Eastbound on Intervale Avenue.

42nd Precinct

On March 6, at approximately 5:12 p.m., the individual approached the front door of an apartment located in the vicinity of Boston Road and 168 Street and displayed a firearm.

The individual then proceeded to discharge multiple rounds into the door before fleeing.

No one was struck by any of the rounds that were discharged.

It was reported to police that on Monday, March 15 4:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Webster Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway, a 32-year old male victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown male individuals, one of which displayed a firearm and demanded his property.

The two individuals did forcibly remove the victim’s jewelry and fled in a Jeep SUV parked nearby to parts unknown. The victim was not reported injured. The victim’s jewelry had an estimated value of $11,000.

43rd Precinct

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, February 24, at approximately 4:05 p.m. at a Bank of America located at 1500 Westchester Avenue, an unidentified male entered, approached a 50-year-old male customer attempting to make a deposit, and demanded money.

The unidentified male then displayed a taser and attacked the 50-year-old male victim on the arm multiple times and forcibly removed $20 dollars from the victim before fleeing on foot westbound on Westchester Avenue. The victim sustained pain and bruising to the arm and was removed by EMS to Montefiore Medical Center for treatment.

44th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Monday, February 15 at 3:36 p.m. at a parking garage located at 1491 Jerome Avenue, an unidentified individual removed and fled with a white Honda sedan from the location without permission or authority.

The other unidentified individuals acted as lookouts during the incident and fled on foot. No injuries were reported as a result from this incident.

According to NYPD sources, the first assailant knocked on the door, declaring himself to be delivering a package. Believing his subterfuge, a 47-year-old female opened the door only to have the box thrown at her before a second man burst into the apartment, menacing the woman with a firearm while his two accomplices waited in the hallway. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Sheridan Ave. and Marcy Place on March 9 at 2:35 p.m. NYPD report that a 57-year-old acquaintance, who was present at the victim’s home, grabbed the gun-wielding assailant, forcing him out of the apartment, after which the three imposters fled the scene.

45th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Saturday, February 20, at approximately 1:00 a.m., outside of a bar located at 3037 East 177 Street (Alfie’s Place), the unidentified individuals climbed the storefront of the bar with a ladder and removed a hand painted portrait affixed to the front of the bar without permission or authority to do so.

46th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Monday, February 22, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inside of a cell phone store located at 101 East Burnside Avenue, the unknown individual entered the location and displayed a knife to the 33-year-old female store employee.

The individual proceeded to cut a cell phone off of a display with the knife before fleeing the store on foot westbound on East Burnside Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

47th Precinct

On Monday, March 1 at approximately 8:35 p.m., inside of 3700 White Plains Road, an unknown male individual entered the location and got into a verbal dispute with an unknown male individual which escalated into a physical confrontation.

The store employee and the male individual began to grapple with each other inside of the store which lead to the individual brandishing a knife and stabbing the victim in the neck and back causing lacerations and bleeding.

The individual then fled the location in a black vehicle to parts unknown. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

It was reported to police that on Friday March 12, at approximately 5:36 p.m., at Magenta Playground on Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street, an individual discharged several rounds from a firearm into a crowd inside of the playground.

The individual fled southbound on Olinville Road on a scooter operated by a second individual. The gunfire caused damage to 3 parked and unoccupied vehicles.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

48th Precinct

On February 19, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the individuals entered the 69 year-old male victim’s cab in the vicinity of Crotona Park North and Crotona park East. Once inside, one individual displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s money. The individuals removed $50 in cash and a cellphone before fleeing.

On February 20, 2021, at approximately 650 p.m., the individuals entered the 48 year-old male victim’s cab in the vicinity of 893 Crotona Park North and displayed a weapon and demanded property. The individuals removed the victims AirPods and fled.

49th Precinct

Police have arrested a Pelham Parkway man for allegedly killing a Brooklyn man in the Bronx last month. The accused, 39-year-old Johnnie Vickers reportedly stabbed 23-year-old Adam Saunders of East Flatbush of Vickers’ second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. on Monday, February 22, according to the NYPD. Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources had confirmed. On Wednesday, March 10, at 9:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and auto collided at the intersection of Williamsbridge Road and Neil Avenue.

50th Precinct

Police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck, in the intersection of Broadway and West 231 Street. Upon arrival, police discovered an 73-year old female lying on the pavement with trauma to the head. EMS responded and transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital Center where she was pronounced deceased on Friday, February 19.

52nd Precinct

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at approximately 10:09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a female shot inside of 3339 Hull Avenue, apartment 3H, within the confines of the 52 Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old female inside the location, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these crimes and incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.