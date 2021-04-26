Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

40th Precinct

Cops are looking for a convoy of criminals responsible for shooting two people and stabbing a man in a violent, early-morning attack in the Bronx last month.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 3 a.m. in front of a storefront on 3rd Avenue near East 137th Street in Mott Haven.

Police reported that a fleet of vehicles pulled up to the location before two unidentified individuals, one armed with a firearm, went on the attack.

Cops said the gunman shot a 25-year-old male victim in the back before turning his weapon against another 25-year-old victim, shooting him in the arm and torso.

At the same time, authorities reported, a second attacker, while wielding a cutting instrument, stabbed a 30-year-old victim roughly seven times about the torso.

41st Precinct

It was reported to police that on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. in front of 818 Fox Street, an unidentified male discharged a handgun from the rear driver-side window of a 2011 BMW sedan at two other unidentified males, who each produced handguns and returned fire.

Those three unidentified males fled on foot. Two additional unidentified individuals, who were inside of the BMW, attempted to flee in the vehicle, however, they struck a dumpster, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was recovered by police. There were no injuries reported in connection with this incident. Two apartment windows at 811 Fox Street were damaged by gunfire.

42nd Precinct

On March 6, at approximately 5:12 p.m., the individual approached the front door of an apartment located in the vicinity of Boston Road and 168 Street and displayed a firearm.

The individual then proceeded to discharge multiple rounds into the door before fleeing.

No one was struck by any of the rounds that were discharged.

It was reported to police that on Monday, March 15 4:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Webster Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway, a 32-year old male victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown male individuals, one of which displayed a firearm and demanded his property.

The two individuals did forcibly remove the victim’s jewelry and fled in a Jeep SUV parked nearby to parts unknown. The victim was not reported injured. The victim’s jewelry had an estimated value of $11,000.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at approximately 546 p.m. six unknown male individuals approached a 21-year-old victim inside of 921 Prospect Avenue and forcefully removed him to the sidewalk in front of the location.

Once outside, the individuals threw the victim to the ground, pointed a firearm to his stomach and removed his Samsung cellular phone, before the victim evaded his attackers fleeing southbound on Prospect Avenue.

The individuals proceeded to follow him in a white sedan and fired approximately two to three gunshots at the victim in the vicinity of 162 Street and Prospect Avenue.

The individuals fled eastbound on 162 Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

43rd Precinct

It was reported to police that on Thursday, March 4 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the vicinity of Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, the victim, a 27-year-old male, was at the location when he was approached by an unidentified male who produced a firearm and discharged multiple rounds, striking the victim in the right leg. The unidentified male fled on foot, southbound on Colgate Avenue. The victim was transported by private means in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

44th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Friday, March 26, at approximately 5:45 a.m., an unidentified male gained entry into an apartment building located at 1065 Gerard Avenue. Once inside, the unidentified male removed multiple power tools from the basement. The unidentified male then fled in an unknown direction. It was reported to police that on Monday March 8, at approximately 3:07 a.m., inside of William Taft High School at 240 East 172 Street, the individuals gained entry into the school by forcing open a cafeteria window. Once inside, the individuals made graffiti on the walls of the school and took unknown property.

45th Precinct

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at approximately 2223 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on the southbound Bruckner Expressway near Exit 7A, within the confines of the 45 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a Honda Accord stopped next to the medium of the southbound Bruckner Expressway, between Exit 7B and Exit 8. Seated inside the vehicle’s driver seat was a 24-year-old male who was unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his face and chest. EMS also responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was traveling southbound on the Bruckner Expressway when a blue sedan, being operated by an unknown individual, pulled alongside the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and discharged a firearm. The vehicle then fled southbound on the Bruckner Expressway. There are no arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

It was also reported to police that on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:05 a.m., at the intersection of Dudley Avenue and Edison Avenue, a 46-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle into the intersection when an unknown vehicle ran through a stop sign and struck the victim. The victim sustained serious injuries to his head as a result of the collision. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and fled southbound on Edison Avenue. The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

46th Precinct

It was reported to police that on Monday, March 29, 2021 at approximately 5:44 p.m., in front of 2078 Walton Avenue, two unidentified individuals displayed firearms and recklessly discharged multiple rounds at an unidentified person before fleeing to parts unknown. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

47th Precinct

On Monday, March 1 at approximately 8:35 p.m., inside of 3700 White Plains Road, an unknown male individual entered the location and got into a verbal dispute with an unknown male individual which escalated into a physical confrontation.

The store employee and the male individual began to grapple with each other inside of the store which lead to the individual brandishing a knife and stabbing the victim in the neck and back causing lacerations and bleeding.

The individual then fled the location in a black vehicle to parts unknown. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

It was reported to police that on Friday March 12, at approximately 5:36 p.m., at Magenta Playground on Olinville Avenue and Rosewood Street, an individual discharged several rounds from a firearm into a crowd inside of the playground.

The individual fled southbound on Olinville Road on a scooter operated by a second individual. The gunfire caused damage to 3 parked and unoccupied vehicles.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

48th Precinct

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at approximately 9:05 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of two males shot in front of 2105 Monterey Avenue, within the confines of the 48 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded to the location and transported both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where the 37-year-old male was pronounced deceased and the 31-year-old male remains in critical condition.

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, April 14 at approximately 2:00 p.m., an unknown individual chased two unidentified males on foot from Crotona Parkway and East 175 Street to in front of 1890 Crotona Parkway, where he then discharged a firearm toward the males. No injuries were reported to police.

The individual fled the location to parts unknown.

The individual who discharged the firearm is described as a male approximately in his late teens, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a medium complexion, black hair, last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants with a white drawstring and blue sneakers.

49th Precinct

On Wednesday, March 10, at 9:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and auto collided at the intersection of Williamsbridge Road and Neil Avenue.

50th Precinct

On March 27, at approximately 9:12 p.m., police responded to a call of a male walking southbound on the northbound side of the Major Deegan Expressway in the vicinity of Exit 12.

Upon arrival, police determined that a male of unknown age was walking northbound in the southbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway between Exit 11 and Exit 12 when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.

52nd Precinct

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at approximately 10:09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a female shot inside of 3339 Hull Avenue, apartment 3H, within the confines of the 52 Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old female inside the location, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her head.

