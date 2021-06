Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On June 19, Phipps Neighborhoods hosted a celebratory barbecue in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday. The event featured a performance by Bronx native and spoken word artist, Cito Donnie Blanko. Additionally, activist and Miss Black America Ryann Richardson attended the event and spoke to the gathered crowd. The GEMS from Sotomayor Community Center.

Miss Black America and Activist Ryann Richardson.

Spoken word artist and poet Cito Donnie Blanko.

