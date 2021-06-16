NYPD: Man brutally beaten with cobblestone

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 28-year-old male was severely injured after being viciously attacked with a cobblestone while walking down the street early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident which was captured on video, occurred just before 5 a.m. on June 9 when the male suspect followed the victim before approaching him in front of 501 Brook Ave., in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. He bludgeoned the victim in the back of the head with a cobblestone before stomping on his head and upper back after the victim fell to the ground, police said. The suspect, who remains at large, then picked up another stone and hit the victim with it before fleeing on foot along East 147 Street. No items were believed to be taken from the victim during the assault, police said.

The victim was found unconscious a short time after the savage attack by a female passerby who called 911. He was transported by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma, according to police.