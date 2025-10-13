NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln holding job fair and community expo Wednesday

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln will be holding a job fair and community expo on Wednesday, July 16.

The event, located at 234 E. 149th St. in Mott Haven, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Career Expo was organized in partnership with Assemblymember Landon Dais.

Among the New York State agencies that will be represented at this job fair are the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, the New York State Division of Human Rights and NYC Small Business Services.

Other notable agencies that will be on hand include the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau, Hot Bread Kitchen, the FDNY, the Port Authority, the NYC Mayor’s Office of Talent and Workforce Development, the New York State Insurance Fund and the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition.