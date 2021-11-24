MetroPlusHealth joins Lincoln Hospital for turkey giveaway

MetroPlusHealth, New York City’s five-star health plan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York City Health + Hospitals, joined Lincoln Hospital for a turkey giveaway and to promote Guns Down, Life Up (GDLU), a response to inner-city gun violence on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Lincoln Hospital, located at 234 E. 149th St.

MetroPlusHealth gave away 100 turkeys in honor of Thanksgiving and erected tents to educate and enroll New York City residents into a health insurance plan. MetroPlusHealth also runs a central hub, located under the escalator at Lincoln Hospital, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., for residents to learn about their services and enroll in a plan.