Man shot dead at Bronx bodega following apparent argument: cops

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a bodega during an argument on Monday night.

According to police sources, officers from the 48th Precinct received a 911 call reporting gunfire at approximately 6:21 p.m. on Feb. 17 outside of 717 East 187th St. in Belmont.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said, the cops found the victim, a 56-year-old man, lying on the ground outside the bodega. He was unconscious and unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Police sources reported that the victim may have become embroiled in a verbal argument with another man just before the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This marks the second murder in the 48th Precinct this year.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.