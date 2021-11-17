Letters to the Editor

Letter: More of the same from ‘biased’ columnist

By Pasqual Pelosi
The U.S. Capitol Building following a rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2020.
REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

To the Editor,

This week the hard-right columnist correctly pointed out that the political divide in America is caused by some citizens being realistic and other citizens denying reality, unable to discard their biases. Sounded promising, initially. Had the arch-conservative finally seen the light, I wondered?
But alas, it was not to be, for he continued his column espousing the same tired canards that comprise his biased world view. In his topsy-turvy world any idea or program that would help individuals improve their lives is anathema; progressive ideas are to be feared, for after all, isn’t the world perfect as it is?
The right-wing ideologue believes the Pentagon budget is being shortchanged, despite its spending $778 billion, more than the next 11 countries combined. Yet he is concerned about federal spending on social programs. Amazing how conservatives cry for “fiscal responsibility” when a Democrat is at the helm but shamelessly grant their well heeled donors significant tax breaks.
The author consistently conflates progressivism with socialism, which, to be charitable, is a misstatement but typical of the method used by the author to support his biases when the facts do not align with those biases. He ends the column complaining about those who are “intentionally misleading.” The irony is apparently lost on the columnist.
Pasqual Pelosi

