Business as usual, Dinowitz emerges a winner over Woolford in northwest Bronx Assembly primary

Jeffrey Dinowitz is projected to win the Democratic nomination for the Assembly’s 81st District, toppling Kingsbridge challenger Jessica Woolford via 61%-34% vote, with roughly 90% of districts unofficially reporting Tuesday night.

Dinowitz, a moderate Democrat, has kept the northwest Bronx seat warm since 1994, and without a Republican challenger in November is expected to win reelection to another two-year term in the statehouse.

The Assembly’s 81st District includes Riverdale, Kingsbridge, Van Cortlandt Village, Kingsbridge Heights, Marble Hill, Norwood, Woodlawn and Wakefield.

After 13 consecutive elections dating back to his special election win in 1994 having never being challenged in a primary, the longtime Riverdale representative has seen recent primary challenges from George Diaz Jr. and Woolford in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Dinowitz’s performance steadied around the 60% mark in this cycle — he received 64% in 2020 against Diaz Jr. — and notably maintained his strong support in the Riverdale and Norwood precincts.

Woolford, a progressive spent a decade working in Democratic politics — mostly in communications roles — and resigned as U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s New York City press secretary to focus on her campaign.

Check back for more updates on this race.

